Carlow LEO distributed more than €550k to local firms this year

2021 was another successful year for Carlow’s Local Enterprise Office, with considerable levels of grant aid awarded to dozens of businesses throughout the county.

Figures released by Carlow County Council’s LEO show that over €550,000 has been awarded to businesses in Carlow since the start of 2021, helping to develop local enterprise and support job creation.

According to the LEO, €129,500 in Business Expansion grants was awarded to four firms in operation for more than 18 months, while €181,000 in priming grants was awarded to seven start-up businesses or those trading for less than 18 months. A total of €58,000 in feasibility grants was awarded to five businesses that wished to explore new products or processes. One business was awarded a Grad Start grant of €30,000 to assist with the employment of recent graduates, and €156,000 in Trading Online Vouchers benefited 71 Carlow businesses who wanted to develop or upgrade their online sales facilities.

Speaking today, Carlow County Council cathaoirleach Fintan Phelan said: “Carlow County Council’s Local Enterprise Office has awarded over half-a-million euro in financial grant aid to growing businesses in our county in 2021. This significant level of investment will greatly support job creation in Carlow. I would encourage any business that hopes to grow in 2022 to engage with our Local Enterprise Office and avail of the supports which are available.”

The cathaoirleach added: “I’d like to thank Enterprise Ireland and the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment for continuing to support our business support programme and in particular Brian Fives and Martin Corkery in the Enterprise Ireland Southeast office and Richard Murphy and the team at Enterprise Ireland, Shannon, who provide us with practical and hands-on support in our agenda to support the business community.”

Séamus Doran, assistant head of economic development and enterprise with the LEO, added: “The Local Enterprise Office is very keen to support the growth of local businesses. We have offered grant aid of over €550,000 to 88 local businesses so far in 2021 and we would like to exceed this figure next year. We will work with any business in Carlow to assess their development and the support which could be available to them. We are especially interested in hearing from manufacturing businesses and businesses that have a service which could be exported.”

The LEO is currently finalising its programme of activities for 2022 and welcomes applications for grant aid from local businesses that have the ambition and determination to grow and create employment. The LEO, based in Enterprise House on O’Brien Road, is open five days a week, with expert staff available to support the growth of Carlow businesses.