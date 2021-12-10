‘Inadequate’ garda response to Tullow anti-social behaviour, claims councillor

A COUNTY councillor has demanded that gardaí meet a Tullow community group to address anti-social issues.

At a recent meeting of Carlow Joint Policing Committee, cllr William Paton said there was a serious anti-social problem in Tullow and controversially claimed there had been an inadequate response to it.

Cllr Paton said that Margaret Curran, secretary of Develop Tullow Association (DTA), had made three attempts to arrange a meeting with gardaí in Tullow, but had been unsuccessful.

“I am raising this with the permission of the Develop Tullow Association,” he said.

Cllr Paton said he needed a commitment from gardaí that the local sergeant and Carlow Garda Superintendent Aidan Brennan would make an appointment with DTA to discuss the matter.

Cllr Paton outlined one recent incident of anti-social behaviour.

“The side of Tesco was destroyed with graffiti. The Tesco manager paid for that to be cleaned up. Literally 48 hours later, the graffiti was back up on the same spot.”

Supt Brennan promised the councillor he would have an appointment with him by the end of the week.

Supt Brennan said that, like many other places, he was aware there was anti-social behaviour in Tullow. He added that he did not know why an appointment had not been scheduled, but it would be rectified quickly. Chief Superintendent Padraig Dunne said it was incumbent on gardaí to listen to local concerns and formulate a plan to tackle the problem.

However, cllr Paton’s criticism of the garda response did not go unchallenged.

Cllr John Pender voiced his displeasure at the public remarks. He said he always found the gardaí in Tullow to be very courteous and helpful.

“I don’t think in a public arena the message should go out that Tullow gardaí are not responding to calls.”

Cllr Pender believed the superintendent should have been contacted privately about the issue.

“Tullow is no worse than other towns its size for crime. You will always have incidents.”

Cllr Brian O’Donoghue also lauded Tullow gardaí, but accepted there were anti-social issues.

He said the civic offices in Tullow were a “hotbed”, where groups of youths were gathering. Things sometimes escalated, with items being thrown.

“You would nearly think twice of going in. There are so many there. With the hoods up, it can be intimidating”.

Cllr Paton also asked for the level of policing in Tullow to be provided. He believed it was between 21 and 24 gardaí at one stage, but currently it was 15.

“I’m asking Chief Superintendent Dunne when is he going to put the resources into Tullow to bring the station back up to the numbers it should have, as in the past? We need and urgent response.”

Chief Supt Dunne said there were challenges in Tullow, but he could not increase numbers without taking them from elsewhere. However, he said it was possible to use the road traffic, drug and crime units based in Carlow town to help address the matter.