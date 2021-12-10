Survey on impacts of the menopause

By Suzanne Pender

AN opportunity for women to raise their voice of how menopause is affecting their lives and to share their personal experience has been offered by Sinn Féin.

Deputy Kathleen Funchion has invited people to take part in the party’s survey https://surveymonkey.com/r/8RLKJNT to uncover the real impact of menopause on women in this state and its impact on their daily lives.

“It is clear that women are facing serious challenges in accessing affordable and timely healthcare in this state. This topic has been taboo for far too long,” said deputy Funchion.

“From the lack of awareness and accurate information to difficulty accessing help, women are struggling to access adequate menopause supports in the community, the workplace and the wider health system.

“The survey Sinn Féin is launching today seeks to capture the ‘real voices’ of women, how menopause affected or is affecting them, and what can be done to better support women,” said deputy Funchion.

“We know this is the case for many women here in Carlow and Kilkenny, where women have been struggling for decades to receive adequate healthcare supports that have been putting considerable pressure on their mental health and wellbeing.

“Sinn Féin wants to know about how menopause is affecting women across the island. Take our short survey and tell us your experience, we want to hear your voice,” she concluded.