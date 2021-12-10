Suspended sentence for Castledermot man who harassed his former wife

A CASTLEDERMOT man received a four-month suspended sentence for harassing his ex-wife at Carlow District Court last week.

The Castledermot man pleaded guilty to one count of harassment on dates between 6 June 2020 and 2 January last.

Sergeant Hud Kelly said the 58-year-old defendant was the injured party’s ex-husband. The court was told that when out walking, the defendant would follow her and be abusive. Sgt Kelly said there had been 18 incidents in total, with footage captured from the injured party’s body-cam.

The defendant had one previous conviction dating back to 1992.

Defending solicitor Brendan O’Flaherty said relations had broken down at the time.

“We would say we were giving as good as we were getting,” said the solicitor.

Mr O’Flaherty said his client had been videoed and that there were two sides to the story. However, the solicitor added that his client accepted the charge and both parties have moved on with their lives and were no longer in contact.

Mr O’Flaherty said his client was of good character

Judge Cephas Power noted that the offence arose out of an acrimonious breakdown and it was difficult for both parties.

However, Judge Power noted it had been serious enough for the injured party to wear a body cam and there were 18 incidents.

Judge Power imposed a four-month sentence, suspended for 12 months.

Recognisances were fixed in the event of an appeal.

