What’s planned for your area?

CARLOW County Council received 15 planning applications between 3 and 9 December.

Bagenalstown: John Paul Nolan wishes to construct a split-level-style dwelling and detached garage at Newtown, Bagenalstown.

John Murphy wishes to retain a partially-complete extension to existing ridge height and complete it at Kildreenagh, Bagenalstown.

Ann McCarthy wishes to retain a double garage and store building along with a shed used for domestic storage at Corrymore, Bagenalstown.

Ballon: Cyril and Iris Kaar wish to apply for change of use of credit union building to residential dwelling at Ballykealy Lane, Fenagh Road, Ballon.

Carlow: Euro Care International Ltd wishes to construct a development that will consist of a new double 40-bedroom nursing home and hospital at Ballylennon, Pollerton Little.

MB Homes Ltd wishes to retain the change of use from a coffee shop to a pizza restaurant and takeaway at Hanover Court, Kennedy Street, Carlow.

Paul O’Brien wishes to revise the layout of houses (formerly a pharmacy) to provide two apartments and one townhouse, further to planning register reference file 20/217. The changes are to include retention of ground- and first-floor works carried out to the rear of the houses, to include two bedrooms and an en-suite bathroom forming a new ground-floor apartment and two bedrooms and an en-suite on the first-floor apartment to form a two-storey first- and second-floor apartment at Governey Square, Carlow.

Clonegal: Aisling Kelly wishes to construct a dwelling house and garage at Clonogan, Clonegal.

Hacketstown: Claire Byrne and Colm Murphy wish to construct a part-single-storey, part-two-storey dwelling at Davis Hill, Clonmore, Hacketstown.

Shannon Deery and Barry John Molloy wish to construct a new private dwelling with detached garage at Minvaud Lower, Clonmore, Hacketstown.

Kellistown: Robert Fitzpatrick wishes to erect a single-storey dwelling and detached garage at Moyle Big, Kellistown.

Rathvilly: Andrew Bolger wishes to construct a storey-and-a-half-style dwelling and domestic garage at Bough, Rathvilly.

Tim Doyle wishes to construct a new private dwelling with detached garage at Knockevagh, Rathvilly.

Tinnahinch: Eoin and Noelle O’Farrell wish to construct an extension to an existing dwelling at Bridgeview Farm, Tinnahinch.

Tullow: Owen Murphy wishes to construct a single-storey dwelling at Leaney, Tullow.