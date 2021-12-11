Breda will be remembered for her kindness and generosity of spirit

The late Breda Geoghegan

By Charlie Keegan

BREDA Geoghegan, Beechwood Park, Pollerton Big, Carlow passed away peacefully in the presence of her loving family. She was the former Breda Walker and a member of a well-known Carlow town GAA football family.

Aged 77, Breda was diagnosed with cancer in August of this year, when she was only given three weeks to live. She was initially treated in University Hospital, Waterford, but had been cared for lovingly at home in her illness by her son Chris.

Breda was widowed in October 1989 through the death of her husband Patrick (Paddy) Geoghegan, who was aged 46 at the time of his passing. Breda and Paddy grew up as neighbours – Breda living at 11 Pollerton Road and Paddy at 8 Staplestown Road – the Walker and Geoghegan houses nearly backed unto each other.

They married in Coventry, England in 1964, residing there for a number of years. Two of their three children – son Chris and daughter, the late Ann Hutton, were born in the English midlands city.

In England, Breda worked as a dinner lady and cleaner, while Paddy was employed by GEC, the engineering giant.

On returning to Ireland, the Geoghegans went to reside in Beechwood Park.

Breda was daughter of the late Tom ‘Drakes’ Walker, the outstanding O’Hanrahan’s, Carlow and Leinster footballer of the 1930s and 1940s. He was the first Carlow footballer to be honoured with selection for Leinster at Railway Cup level in 1936. Breda’s brothers, the late Eddie and Peter, were prominent footballers with O’Hanrahan’s and Éire Óg, winning Carlow senior football championship medals with both clubs.

Breda was one of a family of 18 children – ten girls. Her mother was Margaret Quinlan, sister of John ‘Pim’ Quinlan, who kept goal for Carlow in the county’s lone Leinster senior football championship year of 1944. So the football gene was embedded on both sides of the family.

Breda became the first lady elected to the O’Hanrahan’s GFC committee, remaining a loyal Blues supporter throughout her life. All of her five surviving brothers lined out for the Blues at one time or another.

At home in Carlow, both Breda and Paddy worked in Braun (Ireland) Ltd, the personal care manufacturing plant on O’Brien Road, Carlow – Breda worked in the canteen. Later she gained employment at the canteen in Carlow College, where she was a valued employee for 20 years.

Breda was a familiar figure for many years as she cycled from her home to her local SupeValu supermarket or into Carlow town. She would usually meet up on Saturdays with her best friend Winnie Lyons from New Oak Estate and they would then go on shopping trips together in the town, which would be rounded off with a meal in Teach Dolmain.

Dedicated to her family, Breda enjoyed going to Majorca on sun holidays with her daughter, son-in-law and their children. Breda’s generosity of spirit was highlighted by her grandson Roy Hutton, in the course of a eulogy during Breda’s funeral Mass in Church of the Holy Family, Askea on Sunday 7 November.

Breda reposed in Carpenter’s Funeral Home, Barrack Street on Saturday evening, when prayers were led by Fr Tom Little, PP, Askea-Bennekerry-Tinryland, who had called at home to Breda during her brief illness.

Fr Little celebrated her funeral Mass on Sunday morning, when a number of significant symbols of Breda’s life were brought to the altar at the start of Mass: an O’Hanrahan’s GAA jersey; her mobile phone, on which she depended so greatly; and a statue of an angel, reflective of a lifelong fascination with angels.

Readings at Mass and Prayers of the Faithful were recited by grandchildren, great-grandchild, nephews and nieces, while the Askea parish choir sang the hymns. The Nolan sisters from Graiguecullen also sang The song of Bernadette, a favourite hymn of Breda’s.

O’Hanrahan’s GFC formed a guard of honour at Breda’s funeral – she was laid to rest with husband Paddy and daughter Ann in St Mary’s Cemetery, with Fr Little reciting the final prayers at the graveside.

She is survived by her sons John (Oakley Park, Graiguecullen) and Chris (Beechwood Park), brothers Brendan (Kearney’s Lane, Pollerton Big), Davy (New Oak Estate), Dessie (Pollerton Road), Don (Askea Lawns, Tullow Road), Hughie (Old Burrin Road), sisters Mary Lyons (St Fiacc’s Terrace, Graiguecullen), Carmel Sheehan (Monacurragh, Carlow), Esther Ryan (Rathnapish, Carlow), Annette McGrath (Crettyard, Carlow), Cindy Walsh (Clonegal, Carlow), by her 12 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, son-in-law Dessie, John’s partner Annmarie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, good neighbours, O’Hanrahans GFC and her circle of friends.

The Month’s Mass for Breda Geoghegan was celebrated last Saturday evening in Askea Church.

Breda’s family extend sincere thanks to Dr Helen Delaney, who called regularly to her during her illness, and to the staff at Dr Ger Moran’s medical practice as well as the staff of Morrissey’s Medical Hall. The family also extend gratitude to the Carlow/Kilkenny Homecare Team and to the palliative care nurses for their kindness and care during Breda’s illness.

The Geoghegan family also expressed their sincere appreciation to all the people who helped in the care of Breda during her illness.