‘Ger took great pride in doing his job well’

The late Ger O’Brien

GER O’BRIEN (TULLOW) – AN APPRECIATION

AS we approach the first anniversary of the death of our beloved Ger, we his family, Yvonne, Lucy and Daniel, along with the extended O’Brien and O’Neill families, would like to sincerely thank everyone who sympathised with us throughout this time of our great loss.

We know that there were so many people who could not travel to the funeral with the restrictions in place at the time, but your messages of condolence were greatly appreciated. The quantity of letters and cards we received from people was staggering, with each one articulating how Ger had impacted on their lives and expressing their heartfelt sympathies to us.

We would like to especially thank Fr Maguire, PP, Tullow for his compassion at a very difficult time. He spoke so warmly and eloquently about Ger at the funeral Mass and was a source of great support to us when we needed it.

To the many sports organisations and committees with whom Ger was involved, we thank you for your support to us. The many moving marks of respect to Ger were very touching and a reminder of just how highly Ger was regarded by so many people in the community. As someone who loved Tullow and always strived to keep it a lovely place to live and grow up in, it was gratifying to see that Ger’s efforts had not gone unnoticed. Indeed, to everyone in the O’Brien and O’Neill family, it was an eye-opener into just how far Ger’s reach in the community went, as, being a humble man, Ger would never boast about the good work he was doing.

To our friends and neighbours who supported us in whatever way you could, we would like to express our sincere gratitude. Your acts of kindness are too many to mention, but are appreciated immeasurably. While it is wonderful to have friends and neighbours to celebrate happy occasions, it is even more important to have people there for support at sad times and we are truly blessed in this regard.

To Ger’s work colleagues in Carlow County Council, we thank you for your kindness in the aftermath of Ger’s passing. Given how hard Ger worked and his ability to make everyone feel included and valued on a team, his loss there must be felt very keenly. A committed public servant, Ger’s love of community was reflected in the good work he did for Carlow County Council and he took great pride in doing his job well.

Unfortunately, it is simply not possible to thank everyone individually for their kindness shown to us during this time, so please accept this notice as an expression of our sincere gratitude. Like you, we miss Ger every day, but know that he will always be in the hearts of those who knew and loved him and undoubtedly he would be proud of how every one of you responded following his untimely passing.