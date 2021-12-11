Magic in the air at choral society’s Christmas concert

By Suzanne Pender

TO HEAR live music and see a choir perform was described as simply “magical” by an appreciative audience at Carlow Cathedral recently.

Carlow Choral Society provided a wonderful night of music with a festive twist for their recent performance of ‘Gloria – a Christmas Concert’.

The concert was conducted by Blánaid Murphy, accompanied by the Dublin Brass Ensemble, with Yvonne Collier on organ.

“It went really well … brilliant … and was very well attended, with people well spaced out around the cathedral,” said Stephen Harland from Carlow Choral Society.

“We were very, very lucky … it was just great to be able to do it and we needed to do it. I can’t tell you how great it was to be able to perform and hear music live from a full orchestra,” he enthused.

The programme was very much a celebration of Christmas music, featuring James Whitbourn’s fabulous Missa Carolae and lots of favourite festive carols, including Hark! the herald angels sing, Ding dong merrily on high, Joy to the world and Carol of the bells.

Carlow Choral Society also livestreamed the event, and while there were a few technical issues, the concert attracted viewers from all over the world.

The choir were also very much supported by a team of volunteers, who not only manned the doors but also checked the Covid certificates of all who attended.

“It just wouldn’t have been possible to run the concert without our volunteers, so a very special mention to them,” said Stephen.

As well as coming back together as a choir following restrictions and learning and performing their repertoire in the midst of a pandemic, Carlow Choral Society had the added challenge of performing the concert in masks.

“It was hard enough in the masks, particularly with some of the pieces that are very strong, but look, it was great to be able to do it and the feedback we had from the audience was great.

“You take it for granted, but to have live music, to go back performing and hear a live performance … it’s magical,” said Stephen.