  • Home >
  • Carlow News >
  • Photobook captures the social history of Clonegal and Kildavin

Photobook captures the social history of Clonegal and Kildavin

Saturday, December 11, 2021

The eye-catching cover photo of Golden Memories, the second volume of photos produced in book form by the Clonegal Kildavin Veteran Players Group. The illustration is of the mill wheel near Kilcarry Bridge, Clonegal

A group of happy boys and girls in a school photo contained in Golden Memories 2 produced by the Clonegal Kildavin Veterans Group.

Pupils in St Brigid’s National School, Cloengal, one of the photos in Golden Memories 2.

 

By Charlie Keegan

CLONEGAL Kildavin Veteran Players group has just published its second volume of photographs, featuring people places and events from this southeast part of Co Carlow.

As the introduction to the book asserts, the group has sought to capture some of the essence of the social history of the community and continue to reflect the commitment of its people to keeping its history, its memories and its heritage alive.

The decision to proceed with the publication was made following the phenomenal success of the first edition, which was published last year and sold out in three weeks.

The book, which contains more than 200 photographs, is on sale at Ben Dunne’s Clonegal, Brian Plunkett’s, Clonegal and Steamers O’Leary, Bunclody. The publication, which costs €12, may also be ordered directly from Tom on 087 9110555 or Margaret on 087 8380018.

There is no doubt that anyone with a connection to the area will recognise many in the book or may even see their much younger self. The group reminds potential buyers that stocks are limited and a significant number of copies have been pre-ordered.

The group would also like to thank all who supported the project – the large number of people who contributed photographs; the retail outlets which are carrying the book; local councillors John Murphy and Charlie Murphy, who provided sponsorship; the internationally acclaimed artist Mark O’Neill for use of a photograph of the historic mill located at his property, which is the front cover illustration; the talented local photographer who took the photo; the local web committee, who have promoted the book;  as well as local publications, particularly The Nationalist.

The Clonegal Kildavin Veteran Players group continues to play an important role in the life of the area through the various projects it has undertaken over the past decade and this second book of photographs merits the full support of the community for the sterling efforts of this voluntary body.

 

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

‘Ger took great pride in doing his job well’

Saturday, 11/12/21 - 6:00pm

Magic in the air at choral society’s Christmas concert

Saturday, 11/12/21 - 5:00pm

Breda will be remembered for her kindness and generosity of spirit

Saturday, 11/12/21 - 2:00pm