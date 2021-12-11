Photobook captures the social history of Clonegal and Kildavin

By Charlie Keegan

CLONEGAL Kildavin Veteran Players group has just published its second volume of photographs, featuring people places and events from this southeast part of Co Carlow.

As the introduction to the book asserts, the group has sought to capture some of the essence of the social history of the community and continue to reflect the commitment of its people to keeping its history, its memories and its heritage alive.

The decision to proceed with the publication was made following the phenomenal success of the first edition, which was published last year and sold out in three weeks.

The book, which contains more than 200 photographs, is on sale at Ben Dunne’s Clonegal, Brian Plunkett’s, Clonegal and Steamers O’Leary, Bunclody. The publication, which costs €12, may also be ordered directly from Tom on 087 9110555 or Margaret on 087 8380018.

There is no doubt that anyone with a connection to the area will recognise many in the book or may even see their much younger self. The group reminds potential buyers that stocks are limited and a significant number of copies have been pre-ordered.

The group would also like to thank all who supported the project – the large number of people who contributed photographs; the retail outlets which are carrying the book; local councillors John Murphy and Charlie Murphy, who provided sponsorship; the internationally acclaimed artist Mark O’Neill for use of a photograph of the historic mill located at his property, which is the front cover illustration; the talented local photographer who took the photo; the local web committee, who have promoted the book; as well as local publications, particularly The Nationalist.

The Clonegal Kildavin Veteran Players group continues to play an important role in the life of the area through the various projects it has undertaken over the past decade and this second book of photographs merits the full support of the community for the sterling efforts of this voluntary body.