Top athletes launch Christmas food appeal

By Suzanne Pender

THE annual Carlow Lions and St Vincent de Paul Christmas Food Appeal got off to a flying start last Friday with two of Carlow’s star athletes taking up the baton!

Molly Scott and Marcus Lawler were delighted to launch this year’s appeal, which will see over 700 food hampers delivered at Christmas to the people in need in the Carlow area.

Over the past 30 years, the appeal has helped countless families, and even the pandemic didn’t stop the generosity of Carlow people.

Last year, when the collection and handling of food items was not an option, the appeal still went ahead, and thankfully, enough money was collected to buy food vouchers to replace the hampers.

The food voucher idea was a huge success and it has prompted the Lions Club and Carlow Area SVP to continue in the same vein this year and they hope to raise €30,000 – the value of the hampers distributed in previous years.

“Many thanks to you and yours for your very generous support over the years and hopefully we can count on you once again to support this year’s appeal,” said Carlow Lions Club president Shane Kenneally.

SVP Carlow area president Tom McDonald said: “The need out there is as great as ever, if not greater, and given the success of our appeal last Christmas, we have every confidence in you to contribute to this very worthy cause.”

Donations can be made through the “GoFundMe” website link –

gofundme.com/f/CarlowLionsSVPChristmasFoodAppeal2021

Cash or card contributions can also be made at Vincent’s Shop on Tullow Street.

All of the funds raised will be used to purchase food vouchers for distribution through SVP Carlow.