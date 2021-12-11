Urgent call for hot meals in all schools

By Suzanne Pender

A CALL to extend the hot meals programme to allow more Co Carlow schoolchildren avail of this service has been made this week.

Following the recent announcement of an extension of the hot meals programme, deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor called on the ministers for education and social protection to look at providing the vital programme to all schools.

“I am delighted to see Carlow town Educate Together included in the programme and Graiguecullen before that, however, I have urged extension of the scheme to more schools in Carlow,” she said.

“Receiving a hot meal in the middle of the day is so important for nutrition, but also for a child’s mental and physical wellbeing. I know this local school greatly welcomes its inclusion on the scheme.

“However, I have asked both the minister for education and minister for social protection to look at ways to provide this vital scheme to all schools who wish to avail of it,” said deputy Murnane O’Connor.

A €3 million national investment recently announced will see 81 DEIS schools invited to join the programme from January 2022.

“This week at committee, I spoke about supports to combat child poverty. This is such a support and a further 81 schools receiving it is great, however, I think it is vital that all schools be invited into the scheme.”

The schools being invited to participate are currently availing of the cold lunch option under the school meals programme.