  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Walk-in booster vaccine: Current queue times and clinic locations

Walk-in booster vaccine: Current queue times and clinic locations

Saturday, December 11, 2021

Tomas Doherty

Queues of up to 2.5 hours formed on Saturday morning for walk-in Covid-19 vaccine clinics, with the clinic at University College Dublin now at full capacity.

Walk-in clinics are operating across the weekend nationwide, where healthcare workers and those aged 50 and over can receive a booster shot. Anyone who has yet to be vaccinated can also attend designated clinics for their first or second dose.

In an attempt to manage wait times, the HSE is releasing live information on current queue times at various clinics and urging people to carefully plan their trip to a booster clinic.

More than 1.1 million people have received an additional dose so far.

Current queue times:

Clinic locations:

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Hospitals will be under real pressure in December and January, HSE boss warns

Saturday, 11/12/21 - 1:56pm

Covid: Further 4,004 cases as hundreds turned away from UCD vaccine clinic

Saturday, 11/12/21 - 1:25pm

Child (12) killed in road traffic collision in Co Antrim

Saturday, 11/12/21 - 10:40am