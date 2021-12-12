Five new housing posts assigned to county council

FIVE new housing posts have been assigned to Carlow County Council to assist efforts in tackling the housing crisis.

The approval of five new housing posts for Carlow local authority was announced last week by minister for housing Darragh O’Brien.

“These new roles within the Carlow local authority housing delivery team will assist the council in delivering their social housing targets,” stated deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor.

“Additional social and affordable housing is urgently required. With the approval of these new posts, we are ensuring that the local authorities have the capacity to deliver the scale of social housing delivery required.”

Liam O’Brien, the Green Party’s representative for the Muinebheag Electoral Area, also welcomed the announcement, adding that it would “strengthen Carlow County Council’s capacity to meet the housing needs of the people of Carlow”.