Local author’s book of essays now on CD

By Conor Forrest

LAST year, John MacKenna’s book I knew this place was published by The Harvest Press, a collection of more than 80 of MacKenna’s radio essays from the RTÉ series Sunday Miscellany, broadcast over the past decade. Many of the stories are set in and around John’s native Castledermot and the south Kildare area and deal with everything from robbing orchards to ghosts in his car. Not all of the material is set locally, however, and the essays range from Greece to London and Hollyhead to the USA.

The book sold out in weeks and now, 12 months later, it’s back in print. But such was the demand for an audiobook of the material that The Harvest Press has also released a double CD audiobook containing 28 of the essays, read by the author himself.

“I had just come out of hospital, following heart surgery, when we began recording the work,” he explained. “The producer, Katie Jacques, was really helpful, and while she pushed me hard enough, she took into consideration the fact that I’d just had pretty major surgery. So, over two weekends, we recorded the 28 tracks. Like the book, they are divided by season – seven stories for each season.”

The Irish Times described the book as ‘enchantments woven with rich and intimate language, which leave the reader wanting more’. The CD brings the very recognisable tones of John MacKenna to the listener, recalling the characters and landscape of Kildare.

If you’re looking for an ideal Christmas gift, the book and now the CD are available in local bookshops and at Behan’s, Castledermot and The Old Yard. Both are also available from www.theharvestpress.ie.