Mick was a multi-faceted man for whom family came first

By Charlie Keegan

THE recent death of Michael (Mick) Doyle, Rathmoyle, Abbeyleix, Co Laois united the communities of Abbeyleix and his native Graiguecullen, Carlow in mourning a man whose life revolved around his loving wife, children and extended family.

Mick passed away peacefully at his home, following an illness, surrounded by those nearest and dearest to him.

The life of Mick Doyle was succinctly summarised in a eulogy delivered by his first cousin Tony Mahon during his funeral Mass in the Church of the Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix, celebrated by Fr Paddy Byrne, PP.

Tony said he had been honoured to read the collective thoughts of Mick’s children Karen, Michelle, Brian and Paula in appreciation of their beloved dad.

First, Tony relayed his own memories of growing up with Mick: “One of my many cousins who are, as I am an only child, more like brothers and sisters to me.”

Mick, he said, was born and raised at 98 Maher Road, Graiguecullen, one of ten children born to Jim and Mary (née Mahon) Doyle. Times were tough, but the Doyles had a great childhood and grew up as a close-knit and loving family which, despite the passing of Frances (Fran) and Margaret, remain very close to this day.

Tony recalled Mick started his career as a mechanic in Warren’s garage, Carlow in 1971. He left to join the ESB in 1979 as a mechanic and, with determination and hard work, retrained over the years to be a Quad ATV Instructor, chainsaw instructor and, most importantly, going back to college to earn his degree in occupational health and safety.

“Another of Mick’s achievements was working for 40 years in the ESB. This was very important to him. Unfortunately, in 2019, as he hit this milestone of service in the ESB, he had to retire due to health issues.”

Mick met the love of his life Maria Jordan from Roncalli Place, Carlow in October 1979. They dated for two years “and then he popped the question”. They married on 5 June 1982 and thereafter moved to Abbeyleix, started and reared a fine family of four children – Karen, Michelle, Brian and Paula.

“Family and friends were everything to Mick, from his parents, sisters, brothers, wife, children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, mother-in-law, extended family, friends and work colleagues. Family was so close that for any gathering of the clan it was always a big occasion and everyone would attend.”

Mick was deeply interested and knowledgeable on a wide scope of subjects, in particular politics and current affairs, history, travel, photography, computers/technology.

“Many is the night we stayed up all hours with a glass or two of wine, solving the issues of the world,” said Tony.

He had a great love of travel and particularly holidays in France, where he avidly immersed himself in the history and sites of the Normandy beaches and related historical sites.

In those days, before failing health intervened, Mick was on first-name terms with French wine shop owners near the ferry ports, where large stocks of good wine were procured for various celebrations such as birthdays, weddings and Christmas.

In later years, Mick and his brother John compiled a book of the Doyle family tree. Mick was immensely proud of this. The book was in the making for two years, from visiting different parishes, graveyards and attending at the Births, Deaths and Marriages Office in Dublin to obtain records. For Mick, who was greatly family-orientated, this was a labour of love, which he took so much pride in compiling.

Tony then read the tribute to Mick from his four children. Since his passing, their dad had been described as a gentle soul, a gentleman and a good friend.

“We, however, can describe him in many more ways than that. Dad was a confidante, a shoulder to cry on, giver of wisdom, a smile on our darkest day, full of love, laughter and mischief, and equally could put us in our place when needed. Dad has shown us the true meaning of love, loyalty and respect. We saw this through relationships with family, friends, neighbours and work colleagues. He also showed us that if you work hard in life, it pays off. The best example was of him going back to college.

“Our fondest memories of dad are at his favourite places and doing his favourite things. Some of those places are Milford, Tramore, Avoca, Glendalough and Glenbarrow in the Slieve Bloom Mountains.”

In terms of their parents, the Doyle children said they could not have had a better example of true love, compassion, understanding, loyalty than that of Mick and Maria.

“Even after 39 years, their love for each other never wavered. As daddy often said, mammy was his world, his life, his queen, and she deserved everything good from life. She is the lemon to his sherbet.”

Finally, the Doyle children thanked “from the bottom of our hearts and words we will never convey the appreciation and gratitude we have for the team that helped us look after dad. “Without their support, there were days and nights we would have struggled.”

They thanked Sonya Brennan, palliative care nurse, Geraldine de Burca, the night nurse, their dad’s carers Dorothy, Martina, Bridget and Anne, Dr Paddy Dwyer and the staff at St Vincent’s Hospital, Elm Park.

Following Mass, Mick was laid to rest in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Abbeyleix.

Mick is deeply mourned by his wife Maria and their children Karen Nolan (Camross), Michelle Mooney (The Swan), Brian Doyle (Abbeyleix) and Paula Beach (Ballacolla), brothers John Doyle (Maher Road, Graiguecullen), Jimmy Doyle (England), Kieran Doyle (Ballyhackett, Tullow), sisters Helen Walker (Askea Lawns, Carlow), Dymphna Doyle (Maher Road, Graiguecullen), Marie Murphy (Drimnagh, Dublin), Elizabeth (Liz) Doyle (Saudi Arabia). He is also greatly missed by his cherished grandchildren Louise, Ana and Leon, niece Amy Whelan and nephew Ian Whelan, sons-in-law Declan, Jonathan and Dave, by his mother-in-law Sheila Jordan, brothers-in-laws, sisters-in-law, extended family, relatives, kind neighbours and his circle of friends.