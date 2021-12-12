Nominations sought for credit union’s charity of the year

By Suzanne Pender

CARLOW District Credit Union Ltd is currently seeking nominations for its 2022 Charity of the Year.

Applications are invited from charities based within the environs of Carlow town and Rathvilly and Mayo/Doonane, branch offices in the common bond area.

The closing date for receipt of applications is Monday 17 January 2022.

All nominated charities must have full registered charitable status and proof of this must be supplied with the application, together with a brief outline of the aims and details of their services supplied within the community.

Applications should be addressed to 2022 Charity of the Year Application, c/o Board of Directors, Carlow District Credit Union Ltd, Credit Union House, Askea, Carlow.

Carlow District Credit Union would also welcome charities to contact them to arrange ‘flag days’ for 2022.