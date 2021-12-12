Presentation College Carlow school debs

Sunday, December 12, 2021

Photos: michaelorourkephotography.ie

 

Robert Norton and Leah Travers

Dillon Barcoe and Billie Maher

Katie Deane, Sarah Dalton and Sarah Munnelly

Sam Purser, Sapphire Lawlor, Katie Hynes, Edward Hatton, Kerri Holden and Shane Gordon

Padraic Nolan and Laura Nolan

Niamh Murphy and Cormac McElligott

Jordan Nolan and Chloe Scully

Luke Curran and Nicole Hennessy

Amy Kelly-Gordon and Pauric Kenny

Paddy Rogers and Molly Comisky

Paddy Rogers, Molly Comiskey, Mark Fitzgerald, Padraig Thompson, Aoife Foley, Niamh Murphy and Cormac McElligott

Kate OSullivan, Orla Byrne and Charlee Walsh

Nurlan Kennedy, Orla Byrne, Corey Connolly, Kate OSullivan, Charlee Walsh, Evan Farrell, Claire Taylor and Stephen Lacey

Òrla Byrne and Erika Hutchinson

Amy Kelly-Gordon, Katie Hynes and Kerri Holden

Denis Istrati and Aoife Moran

Nicole Hennessy, Kelly Callinan and Jodie Dooley

Kian Dooley, Michael Scully, Ben Smith, Corey Connolly, Josh Hughes, Padraig Kenny and Jake Akerele

Chloe Watchorn and Chris Thomas

Amber Durran, Saoirse O’Boyle and Caragh Geoghegan

