Carlovians are the most generous people in Ireland

Monday, December 13, 2021

By Suzanne Pender

CO Carlow has emerged as the most generous giver to charitable causes in the country, according to PayPal’s Gifting and Giving 2021 study.

According to the research, Irish people donate an average of €87 a year to causes close to their hearts. Based on donations during the average year, the most generous givers are from Co Carlow with €178, while Wicklow stands at €106, Sligo at €103, and Wexford, €100.

The PayPal study also revealed that more than one-third of Irish people (38%) say the pandemic has caused them to be more generous with their time and money in relation to charitable causes, with 92% saying they donated to charity by giving money, donating items, offering raffle prizes or giving to a food bank.

PayPal’s Gifting and Giving 2021 study – involving more than 1,000 Irish consumers – shows that Irish people are planning to spend 33% more on Christmas gifts this year.

Compared with Christmas 2020, where the average spend on gifts was €541, those polled plan to spend an average of €721 on gifts this festive season.

 

