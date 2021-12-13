Local choir’s outdoor festive gig at Visual

By Suzanne Pender

LOTS of festive cheer is guaranteed this Saturday outside Visual, when local choir Carlow Voices perform as part of the Live and Local Festival.

This free outdoor performance kicks off at 1pm on the steps outside Visual, with a wonderful selection of pieces promised from the uplifting piece The Prayer to the iconic Christmas favourite O Holy Night.

Carlow Voices’ musical director is the internationally renowned concert violinist and chamber musician Patrick Rafter, so expect lots of melodic highlights throughout.

The community choir is thrilled to have this opportunity to perform to a live audience, an outdoor event ensuring a seasonal and safe performance – just be sure to wrap up well! All are very welcome to come along.

It will be a busy weekend for Carlow Voices, who are also taking part in Kilkenny Yulefest this Sunday, 19 December, on the bandstand at 5pm.