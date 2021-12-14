  • Home >
  CABs seize cocaine, airsoft rifles and over €9,000 in cash during Wicklow searches

Tuesday, December 14, 2021

Muireann Duffy

A search of 16 premises in Co Wicklow carried out by the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) has resulted in the seizure of almost €10,000 worth of cocaine, €900 worth of cannabis herb and €9,100 in cash.

The searches took place on Tuesday morning with the assistance of the Garda Emergency Response Uni, the Garda Dog Unit and the Customs Revenue Dog Unit.

Eight residential properties were included in the search, in addition to two business and six professional premises.

Two airsoft rifles, Lidocaine and steroids with a combined €150, documents relating to financial accounts and property ownership, mobile phones and electronic storage devices were also seized.

One man (30) was arrested for offences under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1977/1984 and was taken to Wicklow Garda station under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Drug Trafficking Act 1996.

He has since been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

