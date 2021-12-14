Carlow pharmacy defends the cost of its €10 antigen test kit

A LOCAL pharmacy has defended its pricing for an antigen test. Chemco Pharmacy, Sandhills Shopping Centre, Hacketstown Road, Carlow had a single antigen test for sale at €10 last month, which compared with €3.99 for a different brand in Aldi and €7 at some petrol stations. The FlowFlex product sold out last month at the Chemco branch due to increased demand for antigen tests.

Chris O’Grady, pharmacist and co-owner of the Chemco chain, told ***The Nationalist*** that “tests at €10 were being sold at cost price. The problem we had is we bought them around 11 months ago”.

Greater supply had driven down the cost of tests, but Mr O’Grady said the company had received feedback from customers about the price comparison with other chains. Currently, a single antigen test kit at Chemco costs €7.95, with prices set to fall further.

Mr O’Grady said he had been promoting the use of antigen tests for the last 18 months, using them internally in the company since April. He had presented to the Oireachtas on Covid screening. He had bought these tests a year ago from reassurance.ie, a digital technology platform, which would provide verified antigen tests using QR codes.

Mr O’Grady said supply and demand were driving prices down, which he believed was a good thing.

Applegreen, Aldi and Lidl were the first retailers to stock them before pharmacies.

“It’s good that they did, they forced it,” he said. “These things won’t work unless they become affordable. They have to be affordable. It’s great that prices are tumbling down.”

He pointed out that the buying power of a chain like Aldi ensured that it could sell tests at lower prices.

Mr O’Grady said pharmacies nationally were slow to provide antigen tests until the authorities gave them the seal of approval. “They could not be sold; it was frowned upon to have them on the shelf until the powers-that-be condoned the use of them. It was not ethically right to have them on the shelf.”

Andy Yule from Carlow town had contacted ***The Nationalist*** about the matter. Mr Yule believed it was “blatant profiteering” and had contacted Chemco’s head office about the matter.

“Politicians are getting it for nothing and we are paying €10,” he said. “It’s almost the price of three tests you can get elsewhere.”

Mr Yule’s sister in the UK was posting over boxes of tests that the NHS distributed for free.

He concluded: “It’s wrong. Nothing is going down anywhere. Gas and oil are going up. Every day you are thinking what is next.”



