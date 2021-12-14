County council to get €1m in extra funding

By Suzanne Pender

AN additional €1 million has been secured for Carlow County Council this week from central government funding, safeguarding services and enhancing development within the county.

The announcement was described as “a great news story for Carlow” and an important step in addressing an anomaly that has existed for the county in the local property tax equalisation fund since 2016.

“This is a great news story for Carlow,” said Pat Delaney, Carlow County Council’s director of services for finance. “We would have framed our budget with a view to something happening in 2022, so this funding will be to the benefit of €400,000 for public realm projects – our parks and outdoor spaces; €300,000 for community and economic development – community grants and so forth; and €300,000 for heritage, biodiversity, climate change and various things like that. So it means we can employ our heritage officer and climate change officer,” added Mr Delaney.

Deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor described it as “incredible news for Carlow” and the result of several meetings and delegations to government.

“It’s a huge payment and I’m absolutely delighted; we worked so hard for this. It is a one-off exceptional payment, but I’m confident that the allocation for Carlow will change in the future, now that government has accepted there is a shortfall.

“This is the biggest thing ever, and something council officials and I have really worked hard on,” she added.

Mr Delaney confirmed that since 2016 various representations had been made by Carlow to government ministers, urging them to address the anomaly that exists in the local property tax equalisation fund.

The Co Carlow subvention was estimated at an incredible €2.7m less than comparable counties, putting local authority’s coffers under enormous strain annually. Co Carlow’s allocation was devised in 2016 based on data compiled over two previous decades, when large council ratepayers such as Irish Sugar existed. The closure of Carlow sugar factory was therefore never taken into account in the allocation.

“This allocation of €1m for 2022 is an acknowledgement by central government that an anomaly does exist and we would be hopeful that this imbalance will be addressed when a review of local property tax nationally takes place in mid-2022,” said Mr Delaney.