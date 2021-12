Eric Ene

2 Heather Hill Square, Graiguecullen, Carlow, passed away unexpectedly, on December 12th, 2021, at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

Beloved son of Adrian and Doina and adored grandson of Olga, Carolin, Gabriela and the late Marian.

He will be sadly missed by his heartbroken parents, grandparents, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Eric Rest in Peace.

Funeral arrangements later.