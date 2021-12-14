Death notices and funeral arrangements

Michael McGrath

2 Cois Abhann, Burrin Road, Carlow, passed away unexpectedly, on December 12th, 2021, at his home.

Beloved husband of Ellen and much loved brother of Mary, John and the late Billy, Nancy and Chrissie.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, brother, sister, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Michael Rest in Peace

Reposing in Carpenter Bros Funeral Home, Barrack St, on Wednesday from 4pm with Prayers at 7pm that evening. Removal from there on Thursday at 11.15am to The Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

Michael’s Funeral Mass will be live streamed on

www.carlowcathedral.ie/webcam

If you would like to leave a personal message of condolence, you may do so in the “Condolences” section below.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Heart Foundation

