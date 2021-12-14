Digital learning module will help enhance teaching

By Suzanne Pender

KILKENNY and Carlow Education and Training Board has joined H2 Learning and Microsoft Education to collaborate on the delivery of a professional learning programme to support teachers in enhancing teaching, learning and assessment practices using digital technologies.

Speaking at the launch of the programme, Kilkenny and Carlow ETB chief executive Eileen Curtis said she was “proud that Kilkenny and Carlow was the first ETB to collaborate with Microsoft Education and H2 Learning in delivering a bespoke professional learning programme for our teachers in our 14 schools and colleges”.

Eileen noted that “it was important to recognise the distance travelled by our teachers in responding to the educational needs of our students and in continuing to support teachers in embedding digital technologies”.

H2 Learning director Dr Michael Hallisey highlighted the value of the programme, stating that “at the core of the programme, teachers will reflect on their current uses of digital technology in their own classroom teaching and online. They will consider how they can design digital learning experiences to help their students achieve the curriculum learning intentions”.

The KCETB TeachNimble programme takes a holistic approach to embedding digital technologies into school life and links it to existing actions around active learning, formative assessment, self-directed learning, mindfulness and so forth.

Microsoft Ireland’s head of education Dr Kevin Marshall said he was “delighted to work with Kilkenny and Carlow ETB in supporting the roll-out of the programme”. Dr Marshall added that “now more than ever, we have come to realise that education is an activity, not a place, and that high-quality teaching and learning can happen in the virtual space as well as the physical classroom”.

All Kilkenny and Carlow ETB schools are Microsoft Schools and use Office 365 and Microsoft Teams for teaching and learning purposes.

Director of schools Pauline Egan noted that “the programme focuses on supporting teachers to reflect and design meaningful blends for their students. There will be a strong emphasis on teachers sharing their blends and in learning from one another”. Ms Egan concluded by saying that she was “delighted that the KCETB TeachNimble Programme is being delivered in the spring of 2022”.

The programme runs over ten weeks from January to March.