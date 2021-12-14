Dogs Trust records 82% increase in people wanting to give up their dogs

Dogs Trust Ireland are pleading with people to think before buying this Christmas, as the charity revealed it has experienced an 82 per cent increase in the number of people wanting to give up their dogs.

Latest figures show that Dogs Trust received 2,155 requests this year from members of the public asking the charity to take in their dogs in for re-homing.

According to the charity, the most common reason for people wanting to give up their dog was due to behavioural issues.

Dogs Trust are now asking people to think about the commitment and responsibility that comes with owning a dog before buying one this Christmas.

‘Appalling conditions’

This charity has also raised concerns over where dogs are being sourced with the increasing prevalence of puppy farming.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there has been a major increase in the demand for dogs which saw prices soar into the thousands for puppies being sold online.

Ciara Byrne, head of communications at Dogs Trust Ireland, pleaded for people not to buy from puppy farms.

“We are pleading with the public not to purchase puppies in the run-up to Christmas,” Ms Byrne said.

“Sadly, this is the most lucrative time of year for puppy farmers, and we know genuine dog lovers don’t want to fuel this vile trade.

“It’s not just the puppy that you buy that’s affected, it’s the parents of the puppies that are left behind in often appalling conditions that suffer the most and that’s why we launched our End Puppy Farming campaign in November.

“We want to show that the public wants to see an end to the horrors these poor dogs endure daily, all in the name of profit.”