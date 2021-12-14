Eggs thrown at Carlow town houses

EGGS have been hurled at the homes of elderly people in Carlow town, according to local TD Jennifer Murnane O’Connor.

As gardaí announced an increase of beat and cycle patrols in the run-up to Christmas, the local TD highlighted anti-social behaviour in Browneshill and Governey Park.

Eggs had been thrown at the doors of the elderly at Governey Park, she said.

“I had one man who got hit when he opened his door. It had gone quiet for a while, but I have noticed that it’s starting again,” said the deputy at a recent meeting of the Carlow Joint Policing Committee.

Deputy Murnane O’Connor said she knew gardaí were aware of these issues, but felt there was a need to monitor the problem with Christmas just weeks away. “It’s the worst I have heard in a while,” said the local TD.