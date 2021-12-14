Funding for Borris and Clashganny

By Elizabeth Lee

TWO projects that were awarded a total of €426,000 recently as part of an outdoor recreation infrastructure scheme in Borris were welcomed by councillors and staff at the recent meeting of Muinebheag Municipal District.

One of the projects is a path that will link Borris village to Ballytiglea bridge, while money will also be spent at Clashganny lock, where amenities such as toilets will be upgraded. Money will also be invested in completing a looped walk at Clashganny viewing point.

Senior executive Brian O’Dovovan welcomed the funding, stating that it was a good news story for south Co Carlow. His sentiments were echoed by cathaoirleach Michael Doran.

Cllr Willie Quinn, who attended the meeting virtually, later said that the council had previously applied for the funding and that the third application was successful. He welcomed the development, asserting that the path from Borris to the bridge would make the route a lot safer for walkers doing the Barrow Way.

Cllr Tommy Kinsella also welcomed the funding, adding that it was very good news for the area. Cllr Arthur McDonald pointed out that it was “an enormous amount of money for a small amount of people” who would be coming through Borris. He expressed his disappointment that Bagenalstown hadn’t been granted any funding through that scheme, to which Mr O’Donovan said that while he acknowledged it was “disappointing” that Bagenalstown was overlooked this time, the council would continue to pursue money for its outdoor projects