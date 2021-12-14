House parties on the rise in Carlow due to nightclub midnight curfew

HOUSE parties have increased in Carlow since new closing times for pubs and nightclubs were imposed to curb the spread of Covid-19.

At a recent meeting of the Carlow Joint Policing Committee, Sergeant Conor Egan said there had been huge compliance of the new midnight closing times among local venues, with regular inspections being carried out. However, he said that students leaving licensed premises at midnight were most likely going back to house parties.

“The night-time economy has picked up, but with earlier closing times we saw an increase in house parties during the week, not so much at the weekend,” he said. “House parties no longer carry a penal provision under Covid legislation.”

Sgt Egan said there wasn’t a huge problem with these house parties, but 14 anti-social warnings had been issued so far this year. He also lauded the relationship that gardaí had with the students’ union at IT Carlow.

Deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor asked about incidents of women being drugged by needles. IT Carlow had recently begun a highly-publicised initiative to combat the spiking of drinks.

Gardaí expressed their support for the local Spike Watch campaign, but it appeared that no complaints of needle spiking had been made to them. Superintendent Aidan Brennan said gardaí would investigate any report that was received.

“I can’t say that I have had any particular cases of it. It’s something that we are very conscious of and something we have alerted the student population about,” he said.

Supt Brennan added that gardaí had engaged heavily with the students’ union, while Sgt Egan said he was supportive of the IT Carlow initiative.