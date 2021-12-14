Pres de la Salle launch its own newspaper

By Elizabeth Lee

Talented students in Presentation de la Salle are about to launch their very own school newspaper, cleverly called The Pres Release!

Students from across the school years were offered an opportunity to work on the newspaper, with aspiring news hounds answering the call from first year to sixth!

The initial stages saw students coming together to express what they could add to a school newspaper and those early editorial meetings were immediately crammed full of ideas for features, interviews, competitions and photographs.

It was an initiative that was started by two teachers to promote a greater sense of school community, to develop students’ writing skills and simply to share their stories – altogether helping to build confidence among the young people.

There will be four editions yearly and it will be free to the students, thanks to their many sponsors. The impressive masthead was designed by student Rachel Dowling, and, as the paper will be launched on 15 December, the anticipation is building as students look forward to a jolly good read!