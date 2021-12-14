  • Home >
Three men arrested following series of cross-border hit-and-run collisions

Tuesday, December 14, 2021

Muireann Duffy

Police in the North have arrested three men following a cross-border incident in the early hours of Tuesday.

Gardaí received a report shortly after 3.30am that a tractor had been stolen in Co Monaghan. A statement from the PSNI explained: “It’s believed the tractor was involved in several hit-and-run collisions, before ending up in Armagh.”

PSNI officers later arrested the three men – aged 16, 18 and 19 – on the Tivnacree Road, Co Armagh.

The PSNI said the three were “arrested on suspicion of offences including driving while unfit through drink and drugs, and dangerous driving”.

The statement added: “All three remain in custody at this time.”

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the PSNI or Gardaí.

