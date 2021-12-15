Christmas comes early for young Carlow boy

CHRISTMAS came early for a young Carlow boy last week, thanks to an outpouring of goodwill from the local community.

Seven-year-old Harry Jordan was gifted his favourite toy – a small Thomas the Tank Engine and two carriages that were no longer being made – weeks after his original set was lost.

His mum Margaret had shared an appeal on a Facebook page after Thomas as well as carriages Annie and Clarabel were lost in the Liberty Tree fountain at Potato Market in Carlow town. Harry has autism and was out walking in town with his family and his service dog Kirby. Harry loves the fountain and in a fit of excitement threw the toys in. The family couldn’t retrieve them, but believed that similar toys were located somewhere in their Browneshill Road home. However, after a fruitless search came the horrible realisation that there was no replacement for the beloved toys.

“They are an old-style toy with a magnet,” said Margaret. “Fisher-Price stopped making them like this a few years back.”

Harry was bereft. He had played with the train and carriages since he was a toddler. They were placed above his bed at night, while they are regularly with him on outings. After they were gone, Harry would call out ‘Annie’ and point out places where he thought they were being kept.

“My heart was broken looking at him,” said Margaret. “He was just so sad.”

Margaret and husband Chris did track down and buy a replacement online, but it would be a lengthy wait before they would arrive. All of the local charity shops were contacted in the search for the toys, then Harry’s parents hit upon the idea that someone local might have them to sell.

The Facebook post blew up, dozens of offers came in for toys similar to what had been lost, and thankfully several for Thomas, Annie and Clarabel. People from the UK even got in contact to say they would post some over. It’s also believed that someone from Carlow County Council had a look for the toys in the fountain after hearing about the appeal. In the end, the train and carriages were sourced from people in Hacketstown, Maganey and Timahoe in Co Laois.

And while Margaret was delighted to pay for the toys, none of the donors would take a cent.

“The generosity of people is amazing,” said Margaret.

Annie arrived first and was waiting for Harry above the fireplace when he came home from Saplings School last week. His reaction would melt the heart.

“His whole face just lit up. Christmas for Harry is not like that of a typical child. He does not go to bed on Christmas Eve thinking he will wake up to a present. He is not that interested. He will look at what he got, but then go back to Thomas … but it was like Christmas came for him that day.”

The toys are valuable in so many ways, as Margaret explained: “Harry couldn’t speak until he was five, but he knew the names of every single train before he could talk. We would ask where Thomas was and he would point at it. With the trains, you could teach him the numbers and colours. They were really beneficial in so many ways for a non-verbal child.”

Margaret expressed her heartfelt appreciation to all who offered their toys to Harry.

“They just made his Christmas,” she said. “Money can’t buy that.”



