Death notices and funeral arrangements

Alexander (Alec) HOLLAND

Cloghna, Milford & formerly 29 Monacurragh, Carlow Town, Carlow

Alexander (Alec) Holland (Holland Pianos), December 14th 2021 (peacefully) at home. Beloved husband of the late Eileen and much loved father of Ann Mooney (Ardmore), John (Shankill), Stephanie (Tenerife), Paula (Portmarnock) and Alexandra (Sandra) Carlow. Sadly missed by his loving son, daughters, sons-in-law Tommy, Derek, Brian and Adrian, daughter-in-law Lucy, grandchildren Ali, Thomas, Evan, Corey, Shannon, Ross, Aaron, Aoife, Ciara, Alexander and Alison, great-grandchildren Lila and Ruben, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Alec Rest in Peace

Reposing at his home (Cloghna, R93 HY95) on Thursday evening from 4pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 11am in the Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, in lieu, to the Carlow/Kilkenny Home Care Team.

Alec’s Funeral Mass will be livestreamed on www.carlowcathedral.ie/webcam

Please respect Government and HSE guidelines at all times.