Is this Tinryland house the most festive home in Ireland?

By Elizabeth Lee

A FAMILY home in Tinryland is in with a chance of being named the most festive house in Ireland as well as scooping a massive cash prize for a charity of their choice.

Christina and Philip Walker from Tinryland have been shortlisted in Energia’s search for Ireland’s most Christmassy home, with thousands of visitors showing up every night to see the wonderful lights that are festooned all over the house and garden.

This is the second year in a row that the Walkers have been shortlisted for the competition, after they scooped third prize last year and won money for two local causes.

They’re in with a chance of winning €6,000 if they come in first place, while second and third-place will receive €4,000 and €2,000 respectively. In addition to the charity donation, Energia will also gift each of the finalists a €500 Smart Home Store voucher.

It’s up to the public to choose between the six selected festive finalists from across the country and crown Ireland’s Most Christmassy Home 2021. The public can view the houses by visiting www.energia.ie/imch-vote And to vote for your favourite, simply text HOME, directly followed by the number of the house to 51500 (ROI and UK), ensuring there is no space before the number. Standard SMS rates apply, with one vote per number permitted.

Voting will close at midnight on Sunday 19 December and the winners will be announced on the following day. The winner will receive €6,000 for the charity of their choice.

To vote for the Walkers text HOME6 to 51500.