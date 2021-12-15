Myshall Xmas magazine has something for everyone

By Suzanne Pender

MYSHALL has once again produced a magazine bursting with news and stories from its area – the 2021 publication marking an impressive 28th edition for the popular annual.

The magazine details all the events and activities for the Myshall/Drumphea/Garryhill area and is now available in all shops in Myshall village and surrounding areas.

This year marks the publication’s 28th edition, which is probably a record for a parish yearbook in Co Carlow. Despite Covid-19 and reduced activities in the community during the year, the magazine is still packed to capacity with stories, poems, sport and club news, as well as trips down memory lane.

The latter goes back from 2011 to 1921 and illustrates events that have formed the community over the past century, from the war years to foot and mouth, all of which have been interspersed with social occasions such as dances, film shows and sporting events.

The magazine is full of photos old and new, with the centre pages dedicated to First Holy Communion ceremonies in the parish, delayed by two years due to Covid-19.

There is also a particularly poignant story of a young boy, Patrick Presto, the four-and-a-half-year-old son of a travelling showman, who was buried in Lismaconly Cemetery in 1924 and whose grave, previously unknown to his relatives, was rediscovered by them in 2021.

There is also an article on the Garryhill lace industry and a bilingual piece from leaving cert student Katie Brooks, while the school competitions reflect the very topical theme of biodiversity. Tributes are paid to a number of committed community people who were laid to rest during the year, and those who live away from home have a special section devoted to the Myshall diaspora.

Achievers are also profiled, the most notable of whom is Ian Doyle, Myshall’s Michelin Star chef, who was recently featured on the TV show Beyond the Menu.

The front cover depicts a wild stag, captured spectacularly on camera by Roger Jones as he stepped over a fence in Knocklonogad, one of the townlands in the parish.

The back cover features Myshall’s new Heritage Trail, which was mapped out during the year.

The magazine is a must for every home in the area and also for those who live abroad. It is available for just €5 for the 20th year in a row, thanks to the wonderful advertisers, who continue to support this community initiative.

The committee would like to thank all who contributed in any way to the publication – a great read and definitely a keepsake.