New home for Carlow citizens’ info centre

A VALUABLE resource for the Carlow community has a new home.

Staff of Carlow Citizens’ Information Centre (CIC) said an emotional goodbye to the familiar surroundings of St Catherine’s Community Services Centre at the beginning of September. The CIC has relocated to the newly-outfitted Information Centre at 43 Tullow Street opposite the library.

The people of Carlow can still access up-to-date, accurate and independent information/advice/assistance and advocacy on their rights and entitlements across a wide range of topics. Information is available on social welfare, employment, health, tax, consumer and immigration and much more. Information, advice and assistance is also available regarding Covid-19 supports and guidelines.

For the most part, the service is operating by telephone and email, although appointments can be provided where necessary. The new telephone number is 0818 075130 and the email address is [email protected]