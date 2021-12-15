Tullow primary school does shoebox appeal

Miley Walker, Jack Cash, Tom Berry and Kaidyn O’Neill from sixth class helped to organise the appeal

By Elizabeth Lee

THANKS to the generosity of the young boys in Scoil Phádraig Naofa in Tullow, youngsters in another part of the world will get to enjoy a little bit of Chistmas joy this year!

The boys participated in the Team Hope Christmas Shoebox Appeal, the aim of which is to provide gift-filled shoeboxes to children affected by poverty in Eastern Europe and Africa.

The sixth-class boys co-ordinated the appeal, but it wasn’t easy this year because of Covid restrictions between the various classrooms. With the help of school secretary Teresa, they found a way of doing it and managed to collect a total of 76 boxes.

Well done to all the boys and to their parents or guardians for making the effort to shine a little light on those less fortunate than themselves.