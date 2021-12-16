Carlow craftspeople feature at national exhibition

Carlow craftspeople are featuring in ‘The Made in Ireland’ exhibition in the National Design & Craft Gallery in Kilkenny.

The exhibition which launched on 5 November, was borne out of a proposal made by the project team to the Design & Crafts Council Ireland biennial call for exhibitions. Their aim was to bring together a snapshot of what is happening in skilled making in Ireland, to create an exhibition that is ‘big and eclectic but also surprising, joyful, and inspirational’. The open call-out attracted over 420 applicants to the juried process with the work of over 100 makers being selected from all regions of Ireland and Northern Ireland

Among those selected include talented Carlovians: sculptor Martin Lyttle, textile artist Nicola Brown, jewellery maker Ariane Tobin and felt maker Leiko Uchiyama.

CEO of Design & Crafts Council Ireland, Rosemary Steen said: “The past twenty months of closures have been a difficult time for our makers, and opportunities to show craft have been reduced, which makes Made in Ireland all the more timely. During this time the public have engaged more with the sustainability and authenticity of craft. Guilds, associations, networks and societies (GANS) are at the heart of Design & Crafts Council Ireland and we look forward to continuing to support the development of technical and business skills, creating opportunities and promoting craft in Ireland through the work of our dedicated team.”

Project team of Made in Ireland, Mary Gallagher, Hilary Morley and Stephen O’Connell said: “It is our hope that Made in Ireland will engage with diverse audiences and build understanding of craft, design and material culture. In a desert of digital and mass manufacture, we find this oasis of making – a tangible link to the materials and traditions of this island, to its colour, its landscape and its people.”

A full list of exhibitors can be viewed on www.ndcg.ie/exhibitions/made-in-ireland.