Carlow Toolmaking Services wins national apprentice award

Carlow Toolmaking Services has won a national award for its development and support of apprentices.

Minister for Further & Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science Simon Harris TD has announced Carlow Toolmaking Services Ltd won in the SME Business category in the 2021 Generation Apprenticeship Employer of the Year Awards, including Kells-based business Carlow Toolmaking Services Ltd.

Carlow Toolmaking is a niche market company which produce high quality and innovative precision components for a wide range of multinational customers. Carlow Toolmaking provide a very flexible service to allow the completion of work to the highest accuracy, including projects with automation, PLC and electrical work. Pat Amond, CTS Managing Director commented:

““I’m delighted that Carlow Toolmaking Services have secured this award and very happy to be associated with Generation Apprenticeship 2021. I honestly think apprenticeships or similar style of training is the way forward for a lot more careers and other forms of education could learn a lot from this template.”

The 2021 Generation Apprenticeship Employer of the Year awards recognise and celebrate micro, small and medium and large enterprises who stand out for their resilience and willingness to embrace innovation as part of their survival strategies over the past year, in particular as they supported their apprentices in-training.

Speaking today, Minister Harris said: “As Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science I speak on behalf of all of my Government colleagues in congratulating the 2021 Generation Apprenticeship Employer of the Year winners, drawn from 71 superb nominees, representing 37,000 employees across numerous industries. Warmest congratulations to Carlow Toolmaking Services Ltd, who empower apprentices to deliver superb services to the oral, medical, pharma, food and automotive industries.”

Dr Mary-Liz Trant, Director, SOLAS said: “I extend my warmest congratulations to Carlow Toolmaking Services Ltd and all the nominees and winners. There are now over 8000 employers in Ireland using apprenticeship as part of their talent pipeline. Despite the operational challenges these companies have taken on more than 7,500 apprentices this year, in diverse sectors including insurance, construction, sales, medical technologies, ICT, engineering. The strength in numbers is matched by regional reach. This year’s award winners stretch from Cork and Clare to Dublin and Wicklow, Meath and Carlow.

“As we work to emerge from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is vital that we continue to recognise the important contribution of apprenticeship opportunities in Ireland, and to celebrate the employers, education providers and, of course, our wonderful apprentices themselves.”