HSE encourage people in Carlow and south east to get booster vaccine

Staff at the main Covid vaccination facility in Carlow, the Woodford Dolmen Hotel, will be working throughout the Christmas period.

The HSE released a statement to say it very grateful to its outstanding staff and other healthcare partners across Carlow and the south east have ensured 94% of the population of those aged over 12 in counties Carlow, Kilkenny, South Tipperary, Waterford and Wexford have been fully vaccinated.

The HSE also appreciates the excellent co-operation from the public, their support for the vaccination roll out to date and encourages maximum take up of the booster vaccine when opportunity to avail of it presents.

The booster vaccine is available on a ‘walk-in/no appointment necessary’ basis in Carlow and the south east for those aged 50 and over – for dates and times between now and Christmas, please see https://www2.hse.ie/screening-and-vaccinations/covid-19-vaccine/get-the-vaccine/find-a-covid-19-vaccination-centre/. Details will be updated as the booster roll out progresses.

Up until 12 December and including the booster, the South East has seen a total of 496,734 being carried out at the five dedicated vaccination centres in the South East – 164,960 in Waterford (including University Hospital Waterford), 126,396 in Enniscorthy (including WGH), 104,879 in Kilkenny (including St. Luke’s General Hospital), 72,760 in Carlow and 68,346 in Clonmel (including Tipperary University Hospital).

An additional 329,577 such vaccinations have been carried out by GPs across the five counties. A total of 41,189 vaccines have been given at the region’s pharmacies, 40,605 to staff across four acute hospitals in the South East and 29,039 at residential care and private nursing home type settings. Another 3,611 vaccinations were administered at mental health care and other residential facilities and 232 through the National Ambulance Service. In addition, 15,966 people with Co. Wexford addresses have been processed at the vaccination centre by Community Healthcare East at Killanerin, Gorey, Co. Wexford.

For ‘walk-in/no appointment necessary’ arrangements regarding the booster for healthcare workers at all five vaccination centres in the south east, please also see https://www2.hse.ie/screening-and-vaccinations/covid-19-vaccine/get-the-vaccine/find-a-covid-19-vaccination-centre/.