What’s in the papers: Thursday’s front pages

A looming spike in coronavirus infections and hospitalisations due to the Omicron variant, along with potential new restrictions, dominate Thursday’s front pages.

The State’s public health team will meet today to discuss tightening rules with restrictions on large sporting events and hospitality, according to The Irish Times, with warnings about large family gatherings and house parties also under consideration.

The Irish Examiner meanwhile leads with a warning from Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly that Covid-19 hospitalisations could match or even exceed the spike seen last January as Omicron becomes the dominant variant here.

No sign of property prices slowing down any time soon…

The Irish Daily Mail takes a look at house prices, after residential property prices jumped by 13.5 per cent according to the latest figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The jailing of Alan Wilson, who was named in court as a member of the Kinahan crime gang, for his role in a plot to murder three men outside the Player’s Lounge pub in 2010 is the focus of the Irish Daily Star‘s front page.

Thursday's edition includes free Champions League stickers and super soccer pullout

The lead story in The Irish Sun features the announcement from Jess Redden that she tested positive for Covid-19 just days into her honeymoon with rugby star husband Rob Kearney.

Good morning. Here is today's front page of The Irish Sun.

Meanwhile, front pages in the UK are led by calls to rein in Christmas celebrations in an effort to combat the spread of the Omicron variant.

British chief medical officer Chris Whitty’s warning to not “mix with people you don’t have to” as the Omicron crisis escalates in Britain is the top story in the i.

Don't mix with friends unless you have to

The Daily Mirror says Britons have been urged to “rein in partying as Omicron cases surge”.

The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Times and the Daily Mail also cover the story, with the latter adding that the British prime minister is not cancelling his own Christmas plans.

Guardian front page, Thursday 16 December, 2021; Warning to cut back on socialising as Covid cases surge to record high

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Scale back Christmas plans'

TIMES: Cut back on Christmas says Whitty

The Daily Express reports Boris Johnson is also calling for “sensible” Christmas festivities.

EXPRESS: Wishing Britain a very sensible Xmas

Meanwhile, Metro leads with David Fuller’s jail sentence for murder and the sexual assault of over 100 dead bodies.

The Financial Times leads with Covid cases in the UK hitting a record 78,000 “as Omicron sweeps the country”.

FT UK: Covid cases hit record 78,000 as Omicron sweeps the country

Elsewhere, The Sun carries the Katie Price court verdict after she rolled her car while drink and drug driving.

Tomorrow's front page: Katie Price avoids jail for a booze and cocaine-fuelled car crash during her sixth road ban

And the Daily Star features a rather different front page, reporting that “world expert” Danny Dyer believes in aliens.