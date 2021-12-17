Burglaries in Rathvilly and Myshall

By Elizabeth Lee

Gardaí are appealing for information after burglaries were carried out on Thursday in the Rathvilly and Myshall areas.

A house was burgled in Rathmore, Rathvilly on Thursday afternoon when thieves entered the premises via a rear window between 4.45pm and 5.15pm.

All bedrooms were ransacked and a white gold ring with a diamond and two gold chains with diamonds were stolen. Anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the area or is offered any of the pieces of jewellery for sale is asked to contact gardaí.

They are also investigating a break-in at a house in Knockbrac, Myshall, on Thursday between 6.15pm and 7.15pm. The glass was smashed on the patio door to gain entry. Nothing was taken.

A second burglary occurred in Myshall village between 4.30pm and 8.15pm. The front door was forced open and all rooms were ransacked. Anyone who noticed anything suspicious or suspicious vehicles in the area is asked to contact gardaí.