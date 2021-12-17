Death notices and funeral arrangements

Joseph Doyle

The Curragh, Hacketstown, Co. Carlow – December 16 2021, peacefully at home, in the presence of his loving family. Beloved husband of the late Bridie and loving father of Leonora, Róisín, John, Fergus, Barbara, Joanne and Amanda. Adored grandfather of 16 grandchildren (Alexandra, Katie, Aoibhínn, Jo, Seán, Anna, Eoghan, Adam, Alison, Geoffrey, Theodora, Georgina, Luke, Robert, Joy and Tristan), much loved father in law of Con, Brigid, Breda, Terry, Lloyd and the late Aidan and Fergus. Deeply regretted by his brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Joe will be greatly missed by his loving family. May He Rest in Peace.

Funeral arriving to St. Brigid’s Church, Hacketstown, on Saturday, 18th December, for 12 noon Requiem Mass, after which he will be laid to rest with Bridie in Hacketstown Cemetery. Joe’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the following link www.hacketstownparish.ie. House strictly private, please.

Owing to the HSE and government regulations social distance rules will apply and the family would like to thank you for your cooperation.

Edward (Eddie) Steadman

Killaveney, Co. Wicklow & Riverdale Nursing Home, Ballon, Co. Carlow, peacefully at St Luke’s Hospital Kilkenny on December 15th 2021. Predeceased by his mother Ellen (Nellie) and brother Benjamin, Kilaveney, Tinahely, Co. Wicklow, Doncaster & Leeds, UK. Sadly missed by all the Staff and his many friends at Riverdale Nursing Home, Ballon.

May Eddie’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Kearney’s Funeral Home, Fenagh, on Saturday from 12 noon until 4pm, followed by removal from Riverdale Nursing Home, Ballon, to arrive at Saint’s Peter & Paul Church, Ballon, for 5.30pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday morning at 11am, followed by burial in Ballon Cemetery.

Please adhere to all Government and HSE guidelines.

Lilly Lane (nee O’ Connor)

Sidcup, Kent, England and formerly Brownshill Road, Carlow, passed away suddenly, Sunday, 12th December 2021.

Predeceased by her husband Geoffrey and her daughters Helen and Philippa.

Sadly missed by her daughter Caroline, grandson Jamie, sister Ann, brothers Pat, Robert, Noel and Martin, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral to take place in Kent.

May Lilly Rest in Peace.