The St Vincent de Paul has been active in Carlow for over 150 years and the need for their services remains.

Helpline calls are up 20% with the increase of energy and bills impacting families.

Carlow Lions/St Vincent de Paul are holding a Christmas “Go Fund Me” appeal and are asking their generous support base to donate in this simple way.

Click here to open the link to donate.

No amount is too small and the St Vincent de Paul assure that 100% will go to a family in need at this time.