Ministers to consider 5pm closing time for pubs as Omicron rate doubles in two days

Ministers are set to consider an earlier closing time for hospitality and curtailed crowds at sports events following fresh advice from public health advisers, as the Omicron variant spreads rapidly in Ireland.

Several media outlets reported late on Thursday that Ministers will consider a closing time for hospitality of as early as 5pm from next week.

Government sources told The Irish Times that the mood had “darkened” around coming weeks and that major sporting events such as the Leopardstown races and forthcoming rugby fixtures hung in the balance.

There is also a question around upcoming gigs and concerts after it emerged the Omicron variant now accounts for 27 per cent of Covid cases.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) met on Thursday afternoon and finalised its recommendations to the Government, which are aimed at reducing socialising before and after the festive period.

People will be asked to limit their social interactions in the lead-up to Christmas, especially if there will be so-called intergenerational mixing. Sources say that self-testing and PCR testing will be key to mitigating any spike in cases over Christmas.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin is expected to return from a European Union summit in Brussels on Friday afternoon and a Cabinet meeting is expected soon after.

A tightening of rules around close contacts and the accompanying requirement to isolate is also expected.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said the country was facing “an urgent situation” with Omicron “spreading rapidly” as he disclosed figures showing a sharp increase in infections caused by the new variant in just a matter of days.

Analysis of new Covid-19 cases with the identifying marker for the variant showed that Omicron now accounted for 27 per cent of all new cases, up from 1 per cent of all new cases last week, 5 per cent last weekend and 14 per cent on Tuesday.

In the North, Stormont ministers will meet next Wednesday to consider potential new restrictions in response to Omicron.

At a meeting on Thursday, Executive ministers received a stark briefing from officials on what the next number of weeks could hold if action is not taken.

A briefing paper warned “significant intervention” could be required immediately after Christmas to keep Covid-19 hospital inpatient numbers in the region below 1,000.

Across the Irish Sea, Omicron has pushed new daily Covid infections in England to their highest level so far in the pandemic. Wales will see a return to tougher restrictions after Christmas with nightclubs ordered to close from December 27th.