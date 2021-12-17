Remembrance procession planned for Tullow

By Elizabeth Lee

A PROCESSION in memory of those who have passed away over the past year will take place in Tullow before 11 o’clock Mass this Sunday, 19 December.

Members of the public are invited to join Tullow Municipal District members in the procession from the civic offices at 10.30am and walk up to the Church of the Most Holy Rosary.

The procession came about after cllr John McDonald proposed the idea last month. He said that anyone who has lost a loved one over the past year or since the pandemic began and who wanted to remember them would be welcome to join the procession.