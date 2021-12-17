Tullow Road community hub gets green light

THE multi-function community hub for the Tullow Road area of Carlow town received the green light from councillors last week.

Councillors approved a Part VIII application for the 768m2 facility, which includes a community hall, two multi-purpose training areas/classrooms, two consulting rooms and a coffee dock.

Two estates in Carlow were also taken in charge at a recent meeting of the county council. Phase two of Rivercourt on O’Brien Road and Sleaty Park View, Sleaty Street, Graiguecullen were both taken in charge following a vote by councillors.

Also signed off was the Part VIII application for Carlow County Council to construct five homes at Bahana, Glynn. The construction of a two-bed dwelling at Drumphea, Garryhill was also approved. Council land comprised of 5.4 hectares on the Knockananna Road in Hacketstown was leased to Tom Rooney of Eagle Hill. And an extension of a lease at Castlemore, Tullow was extended to Tullow Rugby Club until 2023.