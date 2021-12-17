Kenneth Fox

As the Omicron variant continues to become the dominant strain of the virus in Ireland, the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) have proposed new measures that Cabinet will consider today.

Nphet met on Thursday afternoon and finalised its recommendations to Government, which are aimed at reducing socialising before and after the festive period.

The Covid Sub-committee is meeting is at 12.30pm, while a full Cabinet meeting will take place at 3pm where they will consider the latest advice. Here is what we know so far about Nphet’s recommendations.

Hospitality

One of the more contentious recommendations is for hospitality to have a closing time of as early as 5pm from next week.

The news of possible further restrictions has already been met with fury by the sector. Adrian Cummins, chief executive of the Restaurants Association of Ireland, described the curfew as “effectively a hospitality lockdown.”

The current restrictions as they stand around hospitality are:

Strict social distancing is required in all bars and restaurants, including hotels (reverting to pre-October 22nd measures), including:

Table service only (no counter service)

1 metre between tables

Maximum 6 adults per table (maximum 15 persons when including children aged 12 and younger)

No multiple table bookings and no intermingling

Masks when not seated at table

A midnight closing time is in place for all on-licensed premises, including hotel bars and hotel residents’ bars, with all customers vacated from the premises by that time, regardless of the event taking place (for example: weddings, dinner dances and other similar style functions all finish at midnight).

Limiting contacts

As The Irish Times reports, people will be asked to limit their social interactions in the lead-up to Christmas, especially if there will be so-called intergenerational mixing. Sources say that self-testing and PCR testing will be key to mitigating any spike in cases over Christmas.

The current restrictions around mixing include:

Visits to private homes should be kept to a maximum of 3 other households (that is, 4 households in total).

Recognising the need for flexibility depending on individual circumstances, people should limit their contacts throughout the period.

In noting this advice, the government acknowledged that in assessing how to apply flexibility, households will likely have regard to the re-formation of family households over the Christmas period and those who belong to household support bubbles.

Sporting events

Another recommendation being considered by government is reduced numbers at sporting events.

Nphet suggests outdoor sporting events should be restricted to 50 per cent capacity or 5,000 attendees. They should also not take place after 5pm.

This has lead to growing concern over major sporting events such as the Leopardstown races and rugby fixtures which are scheduled over the next few weeks.

Cultural events

Another one of the recommendations being considered is that theatres, cinemas and other cultural entertainment gatherings should also close at 5pm.

The current restriction in place for the sector are:

Maximum 50 per cent capacity at indoor entertainment, cultural, community and sporting events. These must be fully seated. This does not include religious or educational events or normal workplace business activity.

Face masks should be worn at all times unless eating or drinking.

Schools

The only advice around schools from Nphet is that they should remain open for the final week of term next week

In terms of the current recommended advice for children’s social activities they are:

Minimising indoor community gatherings and indoor mixed household gatherings

Reducing the risk of exposure to the virus by opting for outdoor activities instead of indoor

Reducing the number of children involved in any particular activity

Weddings and large gatherings

There are no specific guidelines around weddings as of yet, however it is understood that Nphet believes any large-scale gathering could become a ‘super-spreader event’, and will advise against the holding of late-night events.