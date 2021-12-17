What’s planned for your area?

Carlow County Council received 14 planning applications between 10-16 December.

APPLICATIONS RECEIVED:

Bagenalstown

Keith Thompson & Michelle Bridget wishes to construct a new single storey type dwelling house, with domestic garage at Glenaharry, Donore, Bagenalstown.

Plazamont Ltd. t/a Dan Morrissey & Co wish to fill lands with inert waste consisting of soil & stone material to improve land for agricultural use (application area 3.6Ha) at Fenniscourt, Bagenalstown.

Borris

Darragh Muldoon wishes to construct a single storey dwelling, detached garage at Clashganny, Ballykeenan, Borris.

Alison Iremonger wishes to erect a two storey extension to rear of existing dwelling plus alterations to existing dwelling at Upper Cottages, Borris.

Carlow

Alan Thomas wishes to develop site at The Hermitage House, Blackbog Road, Carlow at The Hermitage House, Blackbog Road.

Photo Me Ireland Ltd wish to retain permission and relocation of existing detached single storey external “revolution” laundry kiosk at XL Service Station, Pollerton Big, Pollerton.

Xue Han & Ross Wynne wishes to construct a single storey extension to the rear & side elevations of the existing dwelling, the construction of a domestic shed at Mountain View, Pollerton Big.

Fenagh

Liam & Patricia Nolan wish to erect a following an existing two storey dwelling to include part demolition of of existing domestic storage shed and construct a two storey, part single storey dwelling at Kilmaglin, Fenagh.

Graiguecullen

Photo Me Ireland Ltd wish to retain existing detached single storey external revolution at Amber Service Station, Graiguecullen Village Centre, Church Street, Graiguecullen.

Graiguenamanagh

Elizabeth Power wish to demolish an existing domestic shed and permission for the construction of a single storey extension to the rear and side of the existing dwelling, and the construction of a domestic garage at The Ball Alley, Marley, Graiguenamanagh.

Hacketstown

Samantha Kelly wishes to construct a single storey dwelling, single storey garage at Bellmount, Clonmore, Hacketstown.

Kildavin

Padhraig Conway & Mary Conneally wish to demolish existing dwelling in ruins and 2) construct a replacement dwelling at Kildavin.

Rathvilly

Pied Piper Community Preschool Ltd wish to retain a change of usage from previous community centre to current early years/preschool facility at Woodgrove Avenue, Rathvilly.

Tullow

Tom & Joanne McCall wish to construct a commercial shed to be used for drop off, separation and collection of recyclable material at Loughmartin Business Park, Tullow.