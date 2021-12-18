Death notices and funeral announcements

Michael (Mick) Doyle

Knockbower, Nurney, Co. Carlow and formerly 7 Roncalli Place, Carlow, passed away unexpectedly, on December 17th, 2021, at his home.

Beloved husband of Bridie, adored father of Marie, Kathleen, Anne and the late Michelle, cherished brother of Frank, Seamus, Kathleen, Anne and the late Margaret and adored grandad and great grandad. Predeceased by his grandson Alan.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends, especially his good friends in the GAA Community.

May Michael Rest In Peace

Reposing at Carpenter Bros. Funeral Home, Barrack St., from 3pm on Sunday with Prayers at 7p.m. Removal from there on Monday at 10.30am to The Holy Family Church, Askea, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

For those that wish to attend but cannot due to restrictions, Michael’s Funeral Service can be viewed by using the following link.

http://www.askeaparish.ie/our-parish/web-cam/